Police issue sketch, aiming to identify human remains found in Arizona

Hoping to identify the remains of an African-American or biracial teenage girl found in northwest Arizona in late September, the Mohave County sheriff’s office has issued a sketch and a photo of what she might look like.

Advanced decomposition has hindered efforts to identify the remains and determine a cause of death in a case that is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The remains of the girl, who sheriff’s office officials believe was 13 to 17 years old, were found Sept. 28, off of U.S. Highway 93. The remains were about 25 miles south of the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge that crosses far above the Colorado River and links Southern Nevada to northern Arizona.

Sheriff’s office officials believe the girl was 5 foot 7 inches tall, 105 to 130 pounds, with pierced ears and no visible tattoos. The sheriff’s office’s image and sketch depict how the girl might appear on either end of the teenage spectrum.

Dental records are being loaded into a national database to try to identify her.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753.