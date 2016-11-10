Police searching for gunman after Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped on foot Wednesday evening after firing into a crowd and wounding five people outside a convenience store in downtown Seattle.

Seattle Assistant Police Chief Robert Merner said four men and one woman were hurt after an argument near Pine Street and Third Avenue outside a 7-Eleven store near a busy bus stop.

“There was some type of argument that took place, a suspect walked away and then fired into crowd striking those individuals,” Merner said.

All five people shot were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg told The Associated Press that two men and one woman were in critical condition and that two men were in serious condition Wednesday night.

3/Pine shooting NOT believed to be connected to earlier demonstration at Westlake. Investigation ongoing. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 10, 2016

She said the age range of those wounded was 20 to 50 years old.

Authorities were searching for and trying to identify the gunman, Merner said. Streets in the area were closed while police investigated the scene and interviewed witnesses.

Merner says officers don’t believe the incident is related to anti-Trump protests happening near the area at the time.

“As far as we know, it seems to be a personal argument,” he said.

Seattle Fire crews treating 5 patients with gunshot wounds. 2 of the 5 with life-threatening injuries. Medics transporting to HMC. pic.twitter.com/HTtHejkTpc — Seattle Fire Dept (@SeattleFire) November 10, 2016

