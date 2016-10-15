Powerful storm striking Pacific Northwest, damage expected

SEATTLE — A powerful storm developing from the remnants of a Pacific typhoon was gathering intensity off the Northwest coast Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned about the potential for widespread damage.

The storm contained the remnants of Typhoon Songda, which wreaked havoc in the western Pacific days ago, and was expected to hit land Saturday afternoon and evening. Gusts along the central Oregon coast were already reaching 55 to 63 mph by late morning, when localized power outages were reported in at least two beach towns, and they were expected to hit upward of 80 mph Saturday afternoon, said agency meteorologist Tyree Wilde.

“Things are just starting to get going,” Wilde said. “This thing has the potential to be a pretty damaging windstorm.”

Inland, the winds are forecast to be weaker at 50 to 60 mph, but still strong enough to knock down trees and cut power to thousands. The damage could be exacerbated because many trees still have their leaves, and thus catch more wind and are more likely to topple, Wilde said.

The storm was moving north and expected to lash Washington later Saturday. It closely followed a separate storm that on Friday brought a tornado to Manzanita, Oregon; injured a 4-year-old boy and his father when a tree branch fell in West Seattle; and prompted the Coast Guard and other emergency officials near Port Angeles, Washington, to make several trips to rescue 40 teenagers and six adults who became stranded at an outdoor recreation camp after they lost power and downed trees blocked their way out.

The tornado destroyed two businesses and rendered one home uninhabitable, but no injuries were reported. Another twister was confirmed near Oceanside, Oregon, but it caused no damage.

The weather service urged people to finish any chores requiring power — such as charging cell phones — and to fill prescriptions and secure loose yard items before the worst winds hit.

Officials also warned residents to keep off the roads, closed parks and zoos, and even halted visiting hours at state prisons as the storm approached.