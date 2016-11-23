President Obama expected to pardon turkeys Tater and Tot

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is set to get the holiday mood started at the White House with the traditional pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey.

The light-hearted ceremony in the Rose Garden on Wednesday afternoon will feature Iowa-raised turkeys Tater and Tot.

The White House asks people on Twitter to vote for which turkey will receive the pardon, though both typically get a reprieve.

The White House blog provides a biography for each bird to help in the decision. For example, Tater’s favorite snack is worms. Tot prefers tomato slices.

Presidents as far back as Abraham Lincoln have spared turkeys. President George H.W. Bush is credited with beginning the tradition of a pardon.

After the ceremony, the president and first family will volunteer at a community service event.