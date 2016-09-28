Posted Updated 

Proposal goes awry at baseball game when fan loses engagement ring

Proposal goes awry at baseball game when fan loses engagement ring

web1_7103033-ceb5963f03404992b27293a62dc64e48_7103033.jpg
Fans laugh as Andrew Fox and Heather Terwilliger smile during Tuesday's game between the New York and Boston. As Fox knelt to propose, he pulled the ring from his pocket - and dropped it. The ring was found after a few minutes. (Kathy Willens/AP)

Proposal goes awry at baseball game when fan loses engagement ring

web1_7103033-0586569c00bb4076b152b910a5eef528_7103033.jpg
Andrew Fox and Heather Terwilliger embrace after getting engaged during Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP)

Proposal goes awry at baseball game when fan loses engagement ring

web1_7103033-aad7d8471c484b1fb5b5c8b6375125bf_7103033.jpg
Heather Terwilliger and Andrew Fox embrace after the couple became engaged during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Fox's first attempt went awry when he opened the box and the engagement ring was missing. Eventually the ring was located in the cuff of Terwilliger's pants. The second time was the charm. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Proposal goes awry at baseball game when fan loses engagement ring

web1_7103033-f0e7cc4fddff4dafa452bb954a7d18e7_7103033.jpg
Andrew Fox and Heather Terwilliger sit in the stands at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2016, in New York. (Scott Orgera/AP)

By SCOTT ORGERA
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — In the end, Andrew Fox wasn’t charged with an error.

The 29-year-old had everything he needed to make one of life’s biggest decisions on Tuesday night: the engagement ring, the perfect woman and a beautiful early autumn night at Yankee Stadium, which focused a camera on the couple and broadcast the big moment on the center field video board.

What the New Castle, Pennsylvania, resident didn’t have was steady hands.

When Fox pulled the precious item from his pocket and dropped to one knee before 29-year-old girlfriend Heather Terwilliger to propose during the middle of the fifth inning, the ring fell to the ground in the second row of section 228 in the ballpark’s second deck.

The crowd gasped and then jeered the fumble. Fox and Terwilliger scrambled to find the jewelry, and the search was televised between pitches by the Yankees’ YES Network. The hunt under the chairs went on for nearly five tense minutes as Fox began to cry, fearing the ring was lost. Several other fans joined the search, rooting around on the ground, some using lights on their mobile phones.

“I opened the ring box and got on my knee, and as soon as I opened it just fell, and we couldn’t find it for the longest time,” Fox said.

Finally, Terwilliger looked down and saw something shiny in the cuff of her pants leg — earning a save. The crowd of 35,161 roared.

“Everyone was trying to help us find it, and it ended up being in her pants leg, like the bottom of it,” Fox said.

Fox sank to a knee again to present the ring. Terwilliger, who is from Fredonia, New York, said yes, then gave him a long kiss and a hug.

Yankee Stadium public address announcer Paul Olden informed the crowd the ring had been found.

Fox took Terwilliger to the game as a belated present for her Sept. 21 birthday and bought Yankees jerseys as an extra gift. He wore a Mariano Rivera No. 42 and Terwilliger sported Derek Jeter’s No. 2.

“I wanted to get two great players,” Fox said.

The couple, which had their first date Feb. 1, planned to maybe go to Times Square after the game — Terwilliger has never seen it at night.

A still photo of the couple was shown on the video board during the seventh-inning stretch, recognizing them as fans of the game.

“I’m shocked, but I’m feeling in love,” an elated Terwilliger said.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...