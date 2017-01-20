Protests erupt in DC on inauguration day — PHOTOS

Posted 

Yahoo Finance's Melody Hahm reports live from Washington on protests of Donald Trump as he prepares to take the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States. (Yahoo/Inform)

Protesters stand in Chinatown during a presidential inauguration march on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Demonstrators sit at one of the entrance as police officer let people pass let to the inauguration in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, ahead of the President-elect Donald Trump inauguration. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Police try to remove demonstrators from attempting to block people entering a security checkpoint, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Spectators gather on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. (John Minchillo/AP)

Protesters burn signs outside the National Press Building ahead of the presidential inauguration, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (John Minchillo/AP)

Spectators pass through a security checkpoint to gain access to Pennsylvania Avenue before the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (John Minchillo/AP)

Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Protesters block an entry point before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

A D.C. police officer walks away with a tubing used to hold hands together and block a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Police officers react as demonstrators against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump knock a police motorcycle on its side outside the National Press Building while the Deploraball is underway in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017. (James Lawler Duggan/Reuters)

Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

A line of D.C. police officers surround a group of presidential inauguration demonstrators who damaged private property in the area during a presidential inauguration protest at the intersection of 12th Street and L Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Broken windows of a McDonalds after presidential inauguration demonstrators marched the area near 13th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Onlookers watch as demonstrators march the streets during a presidential inauguration protest on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Demonstrators march the streets during a presidential inauguration protest on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Michelle Xai of Los Angeles leads a march while chanting during an anti-fascist protest in the streets of Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Demonstrators march the streets during a presidential inauguration protest on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Protesters face off with Washington, D.C., police officers at a presidential inauguration entrance near 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

A Washington, D.C., police officer holds a pepper spray canister at the scene where protesters blocked a presidential inauguration entrance near 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

A Washington, D.C., police officer holds a pepper spray canister at the scene where protesters blocked a presidential inauguration entrance near 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Protesters block a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. E(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Washington, D.C., police officers surround a group of presidential inauguration protesters who damaged private property in the area during a presidential inauguration protest at the intersection of 12th Street and L Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

A Washington, D.C., police officer holds a tool to remove protesters blocking a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Members of the U.S. National Guard take photos of a group of presidential inauguration protesters marching near Chinatown on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

A protester blocking a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street waits to be removed by D.C. police offers on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

By JESSICA GRESKO, MICHAEL BIESECKER and JEFF HORWITZ
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Police deployed pepper spray and made numerous arrests in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday as protesters registered their rage against the new president.

Spirited demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony. Signs read, “Resist Trump Climate Justice Now,” ”Let Freedom Ring,” ”Free Palestine.”

But at one point, police gave chase to a group of about 100 protesters who smashed the windows of downtown businesses including a Starbucks, Bank of America and McDonald’s as they denounced capitalism and Trump. Police in riot gear used pepper spray from large canisters and eventually cordoned off the protesters.

 

Police said in a statement that the group damaged vehicles, destroyed property and set small fires while armed with crowbars and hammers. Police said “numerous” people were arrested and charged with rioting.

The confrontation happened about an hour before Trump was sworn in and began giving his inaugural address at the Capitol. Several hours later, the crowd of protesters still at the tense scene — at 12th and L streets in northwest Washington — had grown to about 1,000, some wearing gas masks and with arms chained together inside PVC pipe. One said the demonstrators were “bringing in the cavalry.”

Before Inauguration Day, the DisruptJ20 coalition, named after the date of the inauguration, had promised that people participating in its actions in Washington would attempt to shut down the celebrations, risking arrest when necessary.

 

Earlier in the day, as guests were going in to the ceremony, lines for ticket-holders entering two gates stretched for blocks at one point as protesters clogged entrances.

Trump supporter Brett Ecker said the protesters were frustrating but weren’t going to put a damper on his day.

“They’re just here to stir up trouble,” said the 36-year-old public school teacher. “It upsets me a little bit that people choose to do this, but yet again, it’s one of the things I love about this country.”

At one checkpoint, protesters wore orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces to represent prisoners in U.S. detention at Guantanamo Bay. Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organize the Disrupt J20 protest, said protesters wanted to show Trump and his “misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous” supporters that they won’t be silent.

Black Lives Matter and feminist groups also made their voices heard.

Most Trump supporters walking to the inauguration past Union Station ignored protesters outside the train station, but not Doug Rahm, who engaged in a lengthy and sometimes profane yelling match with them. “Get a job,” said Rahm, a Bikers for Trump member from Philadelphia. “Stop crying, snowflakes, Trump won.”

Outside the International Spy Museum, protesters in Russian hats ridiculed Trump’s praise of President Vladimir Putin, marching with signs calling Trump “Putin’s Puppet” and “Kremlin employee of the month.”

More demonstrations were planned for later in the day. The “Festival of Resistance” march ran about 1.5 miles to McPherson Square, a park about three blocks from the White House, where a rally featuring the filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore was planned.

Along the inaugural parade route, the ANSWER Coalition anti-war group planned demonstrations at two locations.

Friday’s protests weren’t the first of the inauguration. On Thursday night, protesters and Trump supporters clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington. Police used chemical spray on some protesters in an effort to control the unruly crowd.

The demonstrations won’t end when Trump takes up residence in the White House. A massive Women’s March on Washington is planned for Saturday. Christopher Geldart, the District of Columbia’s homeland security director, has said 1,800 buses have registered to park in the city Saturday, which could mean nearly 100,000 people coming in just by bus.

———

Associated Press writers Alan Suderman, Matthew Barakat, Alanna Durkin Richer and Luis Alonso Lugo contributed to this report.

———

Follow Jessica Gresko on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jessicagresko

 