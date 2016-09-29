Posted 

Russia says US boycott would be ‘a gift to terrorists’

This Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 photo, provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows a Civil Defense worker carrying the body of a child after airstrikes hit al-Shaar neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. Pope Francis has decried the assault on the Syrian city of Aleppo, saying those responsible for the bombing must answer to God. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman says a U.S. refusal to cooperate with Russia on Syria would be a gift to “terrorists.”

Maria Zakharova said in a Thursday Facebook post that if Washington follows up on its threat to cut off cooperation with Russia in trying to settle the Syrian crisis, it would mean that “the White House has taken the militants under its wing.” She added it would make the best possible “present to terrorists.”

Zakharova’s statement comes amid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington after the collapse of a U.S.-Russia-brokered truce and the Syrian army’s onslaught on Aleppo.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Thursday that Washington is “on the verge” of ending Syria talks with Moscow in response to days of deadly attacks on Aleppo.

 