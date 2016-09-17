Posted 

Russia says US strike killed 62 Syrian soldiers

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speak each other at a CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States, former Soviet republics) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via Associated Press)

The ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIRUT — A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman says 62 Syrian soldiers have been reported killed in a U.S.-led coalition airstrike on a military base.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov says the airstrike on Saturday took place near the Deir el-Zour airport in eastern Syria and was carried out by two F-16s and two A-10s. He did not identify the planes’ country affiliation, but said they were part of the international coalition.

Konashenkov says Syrian authorities told the Russians that 62 soldiers were killed and more than 100 wounded. He says the planes came from the direction of the border with Iraq.

Russia is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government and has been carrying out airstrikes on behalf of his forces since last year.

Russia and the United States brokered a cease-fire in Syria that took effect on Monday and has largely held despite dozens of alleged violations.

 

