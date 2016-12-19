Russian ambassador to Ankara killed in shooting at art gallery

ANKARA — The Russian ambassador to Ankara was shot in an attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital on Monday and the Russian RIA news agency said he had died of his wounds.

Hurriyet newspaper’s English website said Ambassador Andrei Karlov was shot while making a speech and that Turkish special forces had surrounded the building. NTV said three other people were wounded.

Turkey’s private NTV television says police have shot and killed the gunman.

NTV television, citing police sources, said the gunman was killed in a police operation inside the exhibition hall where the attack occurred.

Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was several minutes into a speech at the embassy-sponsored exhibition in the capital, Ankara, when a man wearing a suit and tie shouted “Allahu akbar” and fired at least eight shots, according to an AP photographer in the audience.

Russia and Turkey have been involved in conflict in Syria across the border from where over two million Syrian refugees have settled. Turkey has been a staunch opponent of President Bashar al-Assad while Russia has deployed troops and its air force in support of the Syrian leader.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack. Islamic State militants have been active in Turkey and carried out several bomb attacks on Turkish targets

A photograph posted on Twitter showed a man in a black suit holding a pistol, standing close to a podium in the gallery, its walls hung with pictures. Four people including what appeared to be the ambassador lay on the floor.