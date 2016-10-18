Salt Lake City council members looking to protect LGBT residents

SALT LAKE CITY — Some Salt Lake City Council members are pushing for a community conversation about more protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender residents.

Council members Stan Penfold and Derek Kitchen announced Monday that they will take 12 to 18 months starting next year to talk to residents and businesses about a public accommodation law, which would protect people from being asked to leave based on their sexual orientation or identity.

Penfold made the announcement Monday at a Human Rights Commission news conference about its annual Municipal Equality Index, which rates LGBT inclusion in local law, policies and services. Salt Lake City scored 69 out of 100 possible points, scoring highest among eight Utah cities evaluated.

According to the Human Rights Commission data, Salt Lake City would have scored higher if they had a public accommodation law.