Security ramped up for Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON — Inaugural week in the nation’s capital began Monday as security was being ramped up in preparation for the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump.

Barriers were brought in, risers were in place along the parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue and bunting hung along the side of the U.S. Treasury Department.

Officials expect 700,000 to 1 million visitors will take part in festivities.

That includes protesters, both pro and con, who have organized events surrounding the Jan. 20 inauguration.

“Our first concern is the safety of everyone who participates,” said Peter Newsham, the District of Columbia interim police chief during a news conference on preparations earlier this month.

The celebration is expected to bring in hundreds from the Silver State who want to witness the president taking the oath of office, and those who want to use the occasion to make a political statement.

The Women’s March on Washington, a rally to protect the civil rights of women and the most marginalized in society, is expected to draw 200,000 people from around the country to Washington, including several hundred participants from Nevada.

They expect a peaceful rally.

“Security is something we take very seriously, but we don’t anticipate any problems,” said Jean Dunbar, a Las Vegas medical field worker who is helping lead the Nevada delegation of the Women’s March.

Dunbar expects several hundred people from Nevada to take part in the rally.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., said his office has doled out hundreds of tickets to the inauguration for those seeking to watch and hear Trump take the oath and deliver his speech on Friday.

Streets surrounding the Capitol and the parade route will be closed Thursday, a day before the inauguration.

Visitors flocking into the capital city will find a fortress. In addition to barriers, fences are being erected and subways stations closed to regulate crowd flows.

Brian Ebert, Secret Service special agent in charge, said the plan creates a “buffer zone” to “defend against a number of threats.”

Law enforcement will include federal offices from Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security and military. An additional 3,000 police officers and 5,000 National Guardsmen and Guardswomen will be on hand for precaution.

Organizers say the security is similar to past inaugural events.

More than 2 million people attended President Barack Obama’s first inaugural ceremony and parade in 2009. A crowd about half of that attended his second swearing-in.

Organizers are planning for a crowd of less than a million for the Trump inauguration and parade, a size on par with the second Obama inauguration and those of President George W. Bush.

Security is also focused on the Trump International Hotel, which is on the Pennsylvania Avenue parade route.

It’s unknown whether Trump plans to walk along the route in front of the hotel that bears his name, or whether he will remain in a motorcade from near the U.S. Capitol to the White House.

Regardless of Trump’s intention, Ebert said planning is complete and Secret Service plans to create a “robust security perimeter” to ensure that the 58th Inaugural Parade and other events are safe for all participants.

