Shuttle service at Zion National Park winding down for season

The free-to-ride shuttle buses serving Zion National Park in southern Utah will run next Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 24-26 before closing for the 2016 season, the National Park Service said.

In a statement, the Park Service said Zion Canyon Shuttle buses will start running from the Zion Canyon Visitor Center at 7 a.m. The last bus will leave the Temple of Sinawava at 6:44 p.m.

Visitors with Thanksgiving dinner reservations at Zion Lodge will need to ride the shuttle. Additional shuttle service will be available for diners until 10 p.m.

The Springdale Shuttle will operate only Nov. 24- 26, the Park Service said. Shuttles will start from the Majestic View Lodge at 9:15 a.m.; the last shuttle bus will leave the Zion Canyon Theatre at 7 p.m.

On days shuttle buses aren’t running in Zion Canyon, private vehicles will be allowed on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive until Zion Canyon’s roughly 400 parking spaces are full.

Visit www.nps.gov/zion for information on Zion National Park.