Size 28 shoe 3-D printed for nearly 8 feet tall man

Broc Brown, right, shows off his new shoes with Feetz CEO Lucy Beard at his grandmother's home in Michigan Center, Mich. Brown, who has Sotos Syndrome and is 7 feet, 8 inches tall, was given a new pair of about size 28 shoes from Feetz. (J. Scott Park/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. — A Michigan Center 19-year-old, who was previously in the Guinness Book of World Records for world’s tallest teenager, has finally found a pair of shoes that fit his size-28 feet.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that Broc Brown, who is nearly 8 feet tall, has Sotos Syndrome. Sotos is also known as cerebral gigantism and affects approximately one in every 15,000 people.

Feetz CEO Lucy Beard delivered a pair of shoes to Brown on March 1. Feetz is a company that uses an app to convert photos of someone’s feet into a 3-D model, which can be measured to create custom-fit shoes manufactured by a 3-D printer.

Beard says Feetz shoes cost between $99 and $250, versus the typical custom-fit shoes that cost a minimum of $400 to $500.

 