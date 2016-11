Skydiver and GoPro athlete Roberta Mancino found a new way to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos — Day of the Dead — which is Tuesday and Wednesday.

This popular Mexican holiday focuses on family and friends getting together to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died.

Mancino’s goal was to honor the memories of her lost loved ones with a one-of-a-kind skydiving production.

The skydiving event took place in Cuautla, Mexico, in October.