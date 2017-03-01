St. George police looking for suspect in child sexual assult

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Authorities in southwestern Utah are searching for a child rape suspect who may have fled to Mexico.

The Spectrum reported Tuesday that 33-year-old Jose Rosemberg Martinez of St. George is accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13.

The victim’s mother told officers she learned of the alleged abuse last week.

Court records show police were unable to locate Martinez at his home but were able to contact him by phone.

Martinez allegedly told officers he was on his way to Salt Lake City and would come to the police station Monday.

A warrant was issued for his arrest when he did not arrive.

The victim’s mother told officers she learned Martinez told his co-workers he was heading to Mexico.

Court records show Martinez has no previous felony charges.