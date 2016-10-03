Suicide bomb attack at wedding in Syria kills at least 14

BEIRUT — Syrian activists and a Kurdish news agency say a suicide bomber has struck a wedding hall just outside the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakeh.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of activists inside Syria, says the attack killed 14 people, with the toll expected to rise. The Kurdish Hawar news agency confirmed the attack but did not provide a toll.

Syrian Kurdish forces control most of the Hassakeh province, but the Syrian government maintains some strongholds there.

Islamic State militants have repeatedly targeted the Kurds, who have proven to be among the most effective ground forces battling the extremist group.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.