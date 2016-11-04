Suspect in custody after 2 people stabbed at Rutgers University

NEW YORK — Two people were stabbed and a suspect was injured at the Rutgers University business school in New Jersey on Friday, forcing the campus to be placed on lockdown, the school said.

A suspect was taken into custody after the stabbing attack at Rutgers’ New Brunswick campus, which includes locations in nearby Piscataway Township, at about 2:30 p.m., the school said in a statement.

“Three individuals, including the suspect are currently being treated for their injuries,” it said. “The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available.”

The extent of the injuries was not disclosed. It was not clear what motivated the attack or how the suspect was injured.

Campus police were not immediately available for further comment.