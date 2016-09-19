Suspect in NY, NJ bombings, officer wounded in shootout; suspect arrested

Ahmad Khan Rahami, the man suspected in bombings in New York and New Jersey, has been arrested after a shootout with police, according to multiple media reports.

According to CNN, the subject was taken into custody on Monday in Linden, N.J., after sustaining several gunshot wounds. Two police officers were also hit during the shootout, although only one was injured.

Rahami, 28, is believed to also be connected to the pipe bombs found Sunday night in Elizabeth, N.J., in addition to the Saturday night bombings in Seaside Park, N.J., where a garbage can exploded near a Marine Corps charity run, and in the Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood of in New York, where a similar explosion left 29 people injured.

Authorities say Rahami was found sleeping in a bar hallway before his arrest.

Linden, New Jersey, Mayor Derek Armstead says the owner of a bar found the man sleeping in his hallway Monday morning. He says the man was initially presumed to be a vagrant, but police officers who responded quickly realized it was Rahami.

Armstead says the man pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers, hitting one in a bulletproof vest. The man then began firing as he ran down the street and police shot him in the leg. The man was conscious when he was taken away in an ambulance.

Linden police Capt. James Sarnicki says three police officers were taken to the hospital. One was hit by shrapnel and another had high blood pressure.

Police had issued a cellphone alert, telling New Jersey residents to be on the lookout for the suspect, after discovering five pipe bombs near a train station in Elizabeth. One was detonated overnight.

Rahami was identified on surveillance video planting the bombs in Chelsea, both the device found in a trashcan that exploded and the second that didn’t detonate only a few blocks away.

He was described as a naturalized citizen of Afghan descent who had been living with his family in Elizabeth, N.J.

Relatives of a Rahami filed a federal lawsuit in 2011, claiming they and their family business were targeted because they are Muslims.

In the lawsuit, Mohammad Ruhami and two of his sons claimed that starting in July 2008, Elizabeth police and city officials improperly tried to restrict the their fast-food restaurant’s hours.

The lawsuit was terminated in 2012 after Mohammad Ruhami pleaded guilty to blocking police from enforcing the restriction. The city was fighting the claims.

Ahmad Khan Rahami was not part of the lawsuit.

The family claimed that baseless citations were issued against them, spawned by complaints filed by residents who disliked them and made anti-Muslim comments to them.