Suspect reportedly dead in shooting at Ohio State University

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University says a shelter-in-place warning has been lifted and the scene is secure after nine people were injured in a shooting on the campus Monday morning.

The attack was carried out by at the Columbus campus, according to local officials and media.

A suspected attacker was shot, local television station WBNS reported, citing law enforcement sources. Local media reported that the assailant was dead and the injured were both shot and stabbed. WBNS said four of the injured suffered gunshot wounds.

The nine victims were taken to local hospitals, a spokeswoman with the Columbus Fire Department said. One person was in critical condition, and the others were stable. The nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

WBNS, citing law enforcement, reported the attack began with a person armed with a gun and another individual with a knife got out of a sport utility vehicle at a university engineering building. At least some victims were stabbed, the station reported.

Ohio State’s official Twitter page retweeted a post from OSU Emergency Management saying there is an active shooter on campus in Columbus on Monday morning.

The tweet says: “Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College.” Watts Hall is a materials science and engineering building.

Columbus police said on Twitter they were assisting university law enforcement. Representatives for the university did not immediately return calls.

“Ohio’s thoughts and prayers go out to the Ohio State community,” Ohio Gov. John Kasich said in a statement. “Be safe, listen to first responders.”

Ohio State student Wyatt Crosher told CNN he heard what sounded like gunfire and then emergency sirens.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.