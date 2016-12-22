Posted 

Teen accused of firing gun in Utah middle school pleads not guilty

web1_7517536-5bb6958bb5d8413cb168258aa65a6840_7646359.jpg
Officials respond to Mueller Park Junior High after a student fired a gun into the ceiling in Bountiful, Utah on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. The teen pleaded not guilty Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Utah teenager accused of firing a shotgun into the ceiling of a junior high classroom before being disarmed by his parents has pleaded not guilty to five theft and firearms charges.

The 15-year-old boy made a brief appearance in a Farmington juvenile courtroom Thursday morning, sitting between his parents and his lawyer.

Defense attorney Lindsay Jarvis told Judge Janice Frost her client wanted to enter a denial of all charges, the equivalent of not guilty pleas in juvenile court.

Police say his parents were concerned about him the morning of Dec. 1 and followed him to school in Bountiful, about 11 miles north of Salt Lake City, after discovering a shotgun and handgun missing from their home.

No one was hurt. The Associated Press is not naming the boy because of his age.

 