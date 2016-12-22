Teen accused of firing gun in Utah middle school pleads not guilty

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Utah teenager accused of firing a shotgun into the ceiling of a junior high classroom before being disarmed by his parents has pleaded not guilty to five theft and firearms charges.

The 15-year-old boy made a brief appearance in a Farmington juvenile courtroom Thursday morning, sitting between his parents and his lawyer.

Defense attorney Lindsay Jarvis told Judge Janice Frost her client wanted to enter a denial of all charges, the equivalent of not guilty pleas in juvenile court.

Police say his parents were concerned about him the morning of Dec. 1 and followed him to school in Bountiful, about 11 miles north of Salt Lake City, after discovering a shotgun and handgun missing from their home.

No one was hurt. The Associated Press is not naming the boy because of his age.