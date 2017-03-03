Posted 

Texas woman gives up beer for Lent, wins case delivered by Budweiser Clydesdales

In this photo taken March 2, 2017 The entire neighborhood where Leandra Ruiz lives in Harlingen got a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales trot through neighborhood to deliver a case of beer. (Raul Garcia /Valley Morning Star via AP)

In this photo taken March 2, 2017 Leandra Ruiz received a case of beer delivered to her home by the Budweiser Wagon and Clydesdales. (Raul Garcia /Valley Morning Star via AP)

In this photo taken March 2, 2017 Leandra Ruiz was one of two lucky residents of the Valley who was taken a special delivery from the Budweiser Clydesdales at their home. She was also given a ride around her neighborhood on the red Budweiser carriage. (Raul Garcia /Valley Morning Star via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HARLINGEN, Texas — A South Texas woman who says she gave up beer for Lent then won a case of Budweiser delivered to her home by a team of Clydesdales.

The Valley Morning Star reports Leandra Ruiz received the beer Thursday in a special drop-off, via the huge horses, at her neighborhood in Harlingen.

The 35-year-old Ruiz says that several weeks ago she entered an online contest for a chance at home delivery of some beer. Ruiz, who says she was surprised to learn she won, was on hand with family and friends to watch the Clydesdales pull up to her home.

The Budweiser carriage drivers also took Ruiz for a ride around the block.

The Clydesdale were in South Texas for this weekend’s BorderFest celebration in Hidalgo.

 