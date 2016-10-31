Posted 

Trial begins for white SC officer charged in shooting death of fleeing black man

FILE - In a Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, file photo, former North Charleston police office Michael Slager, is lead into court, in Charleston, S.C. Jury selection begins Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in the murder trial of Slager charged with shooting Walter Scott, an unarmed black motorist in April 2015. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen in an undated photo released by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston Heights, South Carolina. REUTERS/Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

This still, released by the family of Walter Scott, appears to show North Charleston, South Carolina, police officer Michael Slager shooting Scott in the back as he ran away from the officer on April 4, 2015. The video was shot by a bystander. (Courtesy/Scott Family/CNN)

By BRUCE SMITH
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Potential jurors arrived at the courthouse in Charleston, South Carolina, Monday morning to hear the case of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist.

Court officials said that 188 potential jurors were scheduled to report for a juror roll call with questioning of individual jurors expected to begin Monday afternoon. Officials anticipate that it will take at least two days to seat a jury to hear the case of 34-year-old Michael Slager.

He faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder in the shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott last year. Scott was shot in the back in April 2015 as he ran from a traffic stop. The shooting was captured in a dramatic cellphone video taken by a bystander.

The defense says the short video clip seen worldwide doesn’t tell the whole story and that there was a struggle between the two men before the shooting.

 