Trial begins for white SC officer charged in shooting death of fleeing black man

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Potential jurors arrived at the courthouse in Charleston, South Carolina, Monday morning to hear the case of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist.

Court officials said that 188 potential jurors were scheduled to report for a juror roll call with questioning of individual jurors expected to begin Monday afternoon. Officials anticipate that it will take at least two days to seat a jury to hear the case of 34-year-old Michael Slager.

He faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder in the shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott last year. Scott was shot in the back in April 2015 as he ran from a traffic stop. The shooting was captured in a dramatic cellphone video taken by a bystander.

The defense says the short video clip seen worldwide doesn’t tell the whole story and that there was a struggle between the two men before the shooting.