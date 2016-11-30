Trump to leave business to family to focus on running country

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will be leaving his far-flung business “in total” to focus on running the country and will outline the plan in a Dec. 15 news conference with his family.

Under pressure to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, Trump announced his plans in a series of tweets but did not explain exactly what he would be doing with his assets.

“I will be holding a major news conference in New York City with my children on December 15 to discuss the fact that I will be leaving my great business in total in order to fully focus on running the country in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said.

Trump said he is not required by law to alter his relationship with his business, but added: “I feel it is visually important, as President, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses.”

“Hence, legal documents are being crafted which take me completely out of business operations. The Presidency is a far more important task!” he added.