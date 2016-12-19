Trump selects NHL hockey team owner Vincent Viola to be Army secretary

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Army secretary.

Viola was introduced as the nominee Monday. Trump says Viola, a 1977 West Point graduate, is “living proof of the American dream.”

Viola bought the Panthers in 2013 for about $250 million.

If Viola is approved for the civilian post, ownership of the NHL club would remain in his family. Viola would step down from his roles as chairman and governor of the team, and Doug Cifu would assume those duties. Cifu is currently the vice chairman and alternate governor.