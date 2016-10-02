Two-headed rat snake finds a new home at Central Texas zoo

WACO, Texas — A two-headed rat snake found this month in a Central Texas yard has a new home at a zoo.

Officials with the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco on Wednesday provided details on the nearly foot-long snake. The unnamed snake remains under a mandatory 90-day quarantine before visitors have a chance to view the creature.

Zoo supervisor Brian Henley says a woman discovered the snake when her dog started chasing something under her front porch. The resident decided to contact the zoo about the rodent-eating snake, which has two full heads.

Henley says the snake, which has been eating and is doing well at the zoo, appears to be about six to eight weeks old.

Rat snakes can grow to a length of 5 feet and live up to 25 years.