UK judge gives life sentence to man who killed officer, dissolved body in acid

UK judge gives life sentence to man who killed officer, dissolved body in acid

Police forensic officers work at the scene after the remains of PC Gordon Semple, 59, were found at a property in south London, April 8, 2016. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP, file)

UK judge gives life sentence to man who killed officer, dissolved body in acid

A judge in London has given Stefano Brizzi, 50, a life term in prison on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 for killing a police officer during a bondage sex session and then attempting to cook and eat his body parts. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

LONDON — A judge in London has given a crystal meth addict a life term in prison for killing a police officer during a bondage sex session and then attempting to cook and eat his body parts.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard sentenced Stefano Brizzi on Monday to life in prison with at least 24 years to serve for killing 59-year-old Gordon Semple, whose dissolving body was found in an acid bath.

Brizzi, a former Morgan Stanley IT developer, met Semple on a gay dating app. The 50-year-old Brizzi arranged a meeting at his apartment near London’s Tate Modern gallery on April 1 and later tried to cover up his tracks online.

After his arrest, Brizzi had admitted killing and trying to dissolve the body because “Satan told me to.”

 