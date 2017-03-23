Posted 

Utah man killed in London attack; wife injured

Utah man killed in London attack; wife injured

8228351_web1_utah_8228351.jpg
Kurt Cochran and Melissa Payne Cochran (Facebook/Shantell Payne)

Utah man killed in London attack; wife injured

8228351_web1_8228351-f6a003bd461445d4881d00f4e0f6b2f5_8228351.jpg
The flag flies at half staff above The House of Lords following Wednesday's attack in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians before stabbing a police officer to death and then was fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. Five people were killed, including the assailant. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

The Associated Press

A Morman church official says a Utah man was killed and his wife was seriously wounded in the London attack.

Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary Wednesday when the attacker struck in the heart of London. He plowed an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two and wounding dozens, then stabbed police officer Keith Palmer to death inside the gates of Parliament.

The assailant was shot dead by armed officers. The woman remains hospitalized.

The church said Thursday the Utah couple was also visiting the woman’s parents, who are Mormon missionaries in London.

The couple had been due to return to the United States on Thursday, according to a statement from his brother-in-law, Clinton Payne.

 