Utah teacher dismissed of 3 counts of sexual exploitation

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Hurricane school teacher accused of having child porn.

The Spectrum in St. George reported Friday that the state dismissed three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor against Jessica Huntsman earlier this month because of insufficient evidence.

Iron County Attorney Scott Garrett says his office believes the 26-year-old’s possession of three pornographic images on her phone was unintentional.

Huntsman and her husband, Chad Huntsman, were both previously teachers at Diamond Ranch Academy and were arrested in October 2015.

Chad Huntsman pleaded guilty to one count each of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography in federal court in August. He still has a case pending in state court.

School officials say none of the victims were students.