Utah window washer dies after 700-pound slab of ice, snow lands on him

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City window washer has died after being struck by an approximately 700-pound slab of ice and snow that fell from a roof.

Authorities say 50-year-old Jon Henry was hit while working in the ski town’s Old Town area Friday afternoon and it may have been an hour before another worker heard him moaning and discovered him.

Park City spokeswoman Linda Jager says Henry was washing windows on the first floor when the slab hit him.

Fire Chief Paul Hewitt says the slab was so heavy that four firefighters couldn’t lift it, and had to break it up to free him.

Henry was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Salt Lake City where he died Saturday morning.

A GoFundMe page says Henry is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and two children.