Volkswagen settles claims in 10 states for $157M

8272567_web1_2017-03-10t160006z_270364465_rc12ba245ca0_rtrmadp_3_volkswagen-emissions_8272567.JPG
An American flag flies next to a Volkswagen car dealership in San Diego. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Reuters

WASHINGTON — Volkswagen AG said Thursday it has agreed to settle environmental claims from 10 U.S. states over its excess diesel emissions for $157.45 million as the world’s largest automaker looks to move past the scandal.

The German automaker settlement covers states including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Washington and also covers some consumer claims. In 2016, VW reached a $603 million agreement with 44 U.S. states, but that settlement didn’t cover claims resolved Thursday.

In total, VW has now agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers and to make buyback offers.

 