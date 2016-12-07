Posted 

White nationalist’s speech met with protests at Texas A&M campus

Texas A&M student Erika Herrera writes on a message board outside Kyle Field where an "Aggies United" event is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the university Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (Ralph Barrera /Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Texas A&M President Michael Young speaks in front of a message board outside Kyle Field where an "Aggies United" event is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the university Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (Stephen Spillman/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Texas A&M President Michael Young signs a message board outside Kyle Field where an "Aggies United" event is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the university Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (Stephen Spillman/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Demonstrators hold signs as they chant outside the venue where Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, is scheduled to speak at Texas A&M University, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Texas A&M students Brendan D'Souza, right, and Sarah Minton paint a stencil on the "Expression Wall" put up in front of Kyle Field, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas, before the university's "Aggies United" event. (Timothy Hurst/College Station Eagle via AP)

Fast Signs employee Daniel Saragosa applies a vinyl stencil on an "Expression Wall" put up in front of Kyle Field, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas, before the university's "Aggies United" event. (Timothy Hurst/College Station Eagle via AP)

Texas A&M senior sociology student Emilio Bernal, right, protests with other students at the Memorial Student Center on Texas A&M's campus, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas, before the university's "Aggies United" event. (Timothy Hurst/College Station Eagle via AP)

Texas A&M senior sociology student Emilio Bernal protests at the Memorial Student Center on Texas A&M's campus, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas, before the university's "Aggies United" event. (Timothy Hurst/College Station Eagle via AP)

Texas A&M student Susanna Magdalena Mata signs a message board outside Kyle Field where an &quot;Aggies United&quot; event is scheduled for Tuesday evening at Texas A&M University, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. The event is taking place at the same time Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, is set to speak at a separate event at the university after being invited by a former student. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Demonstrators hold signs as they chant outside the venue where Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, is scheduled to speak at Texas A&M University, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Texas A&M student Harsimran Singh, from India, signs a message board outside Kyle Field where an "Aggies United" event is scheduled for Tuesday evening at Texas A&M University Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (David J. Phillip/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Hundreds of people protested a white nationalist’s speaking engagement at the Texas A&M University campus.

Several groups protested outside of the student center Tuesday night during and before the appearance by Richard Spencer, who leads a white nationalist organization. Some silently held placards while others loudly chanted slogans. A&M police say two non-students were arrested but gave no details.

Hundreds gathered at nearby Kyle Field to hear music and speeches highlighting diversity and unity as a counter to Spencer.

Meanwhile, about 400 people filled a student center ballroom — some listening to Spencer, others jeering him. Those attending the speech had to walk a gantlet of chanting protesters while leaving the hall.

 

A&M officials say they didn’t schedule the speech by Spencer, who was invited to speak by a former student who reserved campus space available to the public.

 