Woman dies after she was struck by a train in Arizona

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A westbound train struck and killed a woman in Kingman on Tuesday.

Kingman police spokeswoman Jennifer Sochocki said the incident occurred at 1:40 p.m. where the train tracks pass by Lewis Kingman park.

Sochocki said the woman was lying between the rails and tried to get up as the train approached. The woman failed to get clear of the train that the conductor was unable to stop, Sochocki said.

Sochocki said the woman was 39 and a Pomona, California, resident. The woman’s name was withheld pending notification of kin.