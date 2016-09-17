Woman killed after being shot 7 times in Philadelphia shooting spree

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say a 25-year-old woman was shot seven times and died during a shooting rampage by a man who also ambushed a police officer and injured another officer and three other people before he was shot and killed by police.

Police said the still-unidentified suspect walked up to Sgt. Sylvia Young as she sat in her patrol car as part of a task force in west Philadelphia and shot her in the left arm, then shot University of Pennsylvania police officer Ed Miller in the ankle and pelvis. He also fired into a bar, injuring a security guard, and grabbed a woman and later shot her, then fired into a car, hitting a man and woman. That woman died just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The suspect was then shot in an alley by other officers.

A “rambling” note expressing hatred for police was found after the man opened fire, authorities said Saturday.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said police found what he called a “rambling” note at the scene of the Friday overnight rampage that police believe was written by the gunman and that expressed hatred toward law enforcement and named a probation officer.

Ross said police believe only the one gunman was involved in the violent events, which he described as “completely bizarre.”

The wild chase and shootout through the streets of Philadelphia began about 11:20 p.m. Friday when Sgt. Sylvia Young was ambushed while sitting in her patrol car; she was shot a number of times in the arm and protective vest, Ross said.

The gunman fled then shot into a nearby bar, hitting a security guard in the leg; he grabbed a woman and used her as a shield before shooting her in the leg, Ross said. Moments later, as police gave chase, the suspect shot into in a car, killing a woman and critically wounding a man.

Ross said two police officers and University of Pennsylvania police officer Ed Miller chased the man into an alley, where he was shot and killed. Miller was wounded.

Both Miller and Young, a 19-year police veteran, were in stable condition Saturday at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Young was struck up to eight times. Bullets hit her protective vest and her left arm.

Aside from the officers, the identities of the suspect and others shot in the spree were not immediately released.

Mayor Jim Kenney praised officers and pleaded with them to follow Young’s example and wear their protective vests.

“Thank you for what you do for us every day, and please, please, please, every shift, please wear your vest,” he said. “They will save your life, as we saw tonight.”