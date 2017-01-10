Posted Updated 

Woman who drove into Oklahoma State homecoming parade sentenced to life in prison

Adacia Chambers arrives for a court hearing in Stillwater, Okla. Chambers is accused of driving her car into spectators at Oklahoma State University's homecoming parade and killing four people in 2015. (Sue Ogrocki/AP, File)

This Oct. 24, 2015 FILE image taken from video shows the scene in Stillwater, Okla. as a car crashes into spectators at Oklahoma State University's homecoming parade. (Connor J. Greco via AP, File)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman charged with killing four people by driving her car into spectators at Oklahoma State University’s 2015 homecoming parade has been sentenced to life in prison.

Adacia Chambers agreed to a plea bargain Tuesday before her jury trial was to begin.

Chambers was sentenced after pleading no contest to four counts of second-degree murder and 39 counts of assault and battery.

Prosecutors say Chambers steered her car around a police barricade and sped up before plowing into spectators ahead of Oklahoma State’s game against the University of Kansas. Prosecutors say her actions showed intent.

Chambers’ attorneys say she has a mental illness and suffered a psychiatric episode at the time of the crash. Her father said she had received psychiatric treatment at an in-patient facility several years ago.

 