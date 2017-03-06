Zion National Park releases identity of hiker who died in Friday fall

A hiker who was found dead Friday at Zion National Park has been identified as Florida resident Tate Ryan Volino, park officials said Monday.

Officials said in a statement that Volino, 45, fell from the Angels Landing trail around 8:20 a.m. Friday.

Volino lived in Osprey, Florida, and was an author and volunteer. He is survived by a wife and two sons, ages 13 and 15.

“We are all very saddened by this accident, and profound loss,” Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to the Volino family, friends and loved ones.”

