Sandoval pulls education funding from Legislature’s special session agenda

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval early Thursday reversed course and announced next week’s special legislative session will not include budget tweaks for projected shortfalls in education funding.

“After consulting with legislative leadership I have decided that any potential budget challenges for the next biennium will be addressed during the next regular session,” Sandoval said in a statement.

“The special session agenda will be focused on the recommendations of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee.”

The governor’s announcement comes one day after he said he would also ask lawmakers to consider a “minor adjustment” to the room tax to help fill projected shortfall in public education budgets.

Lawmakers are to convene Monday to consider a room tax increase in Clark County to help fund a proposed $1.9 billion stadium to potentially host the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and UNLV football teams.

The agenda will also include a tax increase to help pay for a $1.4 billion expansion and improvements of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

