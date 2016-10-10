Special session on Las Vegas football stadium underway in Carson City

CARSON CITY — The 30th Special Session of the Nevada Legislature was gaveled to order shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Lawmakers will consider raising hotel room tax rates in Clark County to help finance a $1.9 billion football stadium and $1.4 billion expansion and upgrades of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Sunday signed a proclamation, ordering lawmakers to consider the financing deals. Also on the agenda is a measure enabling the Clark County Commission to raise the sales tax rate to fund more police officers.

The proposed 65,000-seat domed facility planned as the new home of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders would also be used by UNLV’s football team. Raiders owner Mark Davis has pledged to bring the team to Sin City if the stadium is built and other league owners agree.

An NFL owners meeting is scheduled Oct. 18, according to a fact sheet distributed over the weekend by stadium proponents.

The room tax increase would finance $750 million in general obligation bonds over 33 years. Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson has pledged $650 million toward the deal. The Raiders have committed $500 million.

As proposed, the existing 12 percent room tax rate would be increased 0.88 percentage points for the stadium and 0.5 percentage points for convention center improvements.

The Nevada Taxpayers Association, which had publicly opposed the project, early Monday rescinded its opposition, saying it would take no position on the financing package.

“There was no consensus on the reconsideration vote, resulting in the NTA having no official position on the proposed legislation,” NTA President Anna Thornley said in an email early Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.