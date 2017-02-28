Nevada Supreme Court and Court of Appeals move into new home in Las Vegas

The Nevada Supreme Court and the Nevada Court of Appeals have moved to new offices in downtown Las Vegas.

The new building for the courts, at 408 E Clark Ave., is 10,000-square-feet larger than its previous quarters at the Regional Justice Center on Lewis Avenue and boasts a 72-seat courtroom modeled after the first courtroom of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Icons representing Nevada’s 17 counties encircle the new building.

A grand opening and public reception is scheduled for March 27.

