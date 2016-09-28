Posted 

Department of Corrections investigating inmate death as apparent suicide


By CHRISTIAN BERTOLACCINI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Nevada Department of Corrections is investigating what they said was an apparent suicide that occurred Wednesday in Northern Nevada.

About 5:20 a.m., correctional officers found Sal Auditore “hanging from a bed sheet tied to the upper bunk in his cell” at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, the department said in a statement.

According to the department, “responding staff immediately began life-saving measures,” and were assisted by the Carson Fire Department, but were unsuccessful; Auditore was pronounced dead about 6 a.m.

Auditore, 28, was committed from Washoe County in December of 2014, and was serving 67 to 168 months for burglary and making counterfeit money, the statement said.

Auditore’s autopsy will be conducted by the Carson City sheriff’s office coroner and his family has been notified.

Loading...