Firefighters work to stop wind-driven blaze

RENO — Firefighters in Nevada were hoping to stop a wind-driven wildfire, which has already destroyed 22 homes north of Carson City, from jumping any major roads Saturday.

The blaze between Reno and Carson City was only 5 percent contained, fire officials said.

The fire grew overnight to more than 5 square miles and also destroyed 17 outbuildings. Five hundred structures remained threatened.

Residents east of Washoe Lake have been allowed to return home. Other neighborhoods have been permitted but told they might have to evacuate again during the weekend. Homes west of the lake remain under evacuation.

Gov. Brian Sandoval declared a state of emergency Friday to liberate resources. About 855 personnel were working on the wildfire. Other resources that have been added in the last day include seven air tankers and 155 engines, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Fire Dispatch Center.

Rain helped moderate fire activity, but strong winds have been forecast for later in the day and into Sunday.

The so-called Little Valley fire was first reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday in the mountains between Lake Tahoe and Washoe Valley about 8 miles north of Carson City. It spread rapidly thanks to winds gusting at more than 70 mph.

The cause remains under investigation.

The fire was one of three that broke out along the Sierra Nevada on Friday. A wildfire that prompted the evacuation of 500 homes on the south end of Lake Tahoe was estimated to be 80 percent contained Saturday, according to CAL Fire. That fire has burned about 210 acres and forced the closure of part of California Highway 89.

Firefighters also snuffed out another fire that destroyed at least one structure and had temporarily closed the Mount Rose Highway connecting Reno to Lake Tahoe.