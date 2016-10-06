High Desert State Prison inmate dies Tuesday.

A High Desert State Prison inmate died Tuesday.

James Thomas, 52, died about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Valley Hospital, Nevada Corrections Department spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

Thomas was committed from Clark County on June 16, 2014, and was serving 22 to 96 months at High Desert State Prison for burglary. The Clark County coroner responded and an autopsy is being scheduled, Keast said.

Officers were unable to contact next of kin and are asking the public for help, Keast said. Anyone who knows a member of Thomas’ family can call the Corrections Department at 775-887-3309.

