Lake Mohave water level to drop for fish conservation effort

Razorback Sucker Fish (Screengrab/Arizona GameAndFish/YouTube)

Lake Mohave is shown on June 18 near Willlow Beach, Ariz. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The surface level of the Lake Mohave reservoir will drop 7 feet during the next few weeks to allow conservation officials to harvest razorback sucker fish from shoreline rearing ponds.

The work is part of an annual effort to restore the endangered fish to its native Colorado River habitat, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Boulder City.

The bureau will open controls at Davis Dam near Laughlin and Bullhead City, Arizona, to let the lake surface level drop from last week’s elevation of 642 feet above sea level to about 635 feet by the week of Oct. 24.

After that, water levels will begin rising again by early November.

Officials said boaters might find ramp access curtailed, and should be cautious about new underwater obstacles.

 

