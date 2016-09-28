Posted Updated 

Lots of bear problems expected in western Nevada cities this fall, officials say

A bear is pictured in this file photo. (Lake Tahoe Wildfire Care)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wildlife officials say the same conditions that kept bears at bay in the summer will likely draw them to western Nevada cities this fall.

The Nevada Appeal reports that bears are expected to show up in west Carson City and south Reno neighborhoods in the next few weeks as they enter hyperphagia, the condition that helps them eat to prepare for winter hibernation.

A wet winter in 2015 meant there was more food in the Sierra, so bears were well fed in the summer. However, that same moisture produced fruit and vegetables in west side gardens that are expected to draw in bears in the coming weeks.

Wildlife Department official Chris Healy says if people don’t want to see bears this year they’ll have to remove fruit from their yards as soon as possible.

 

