Nevada minimum-wage earners lose Supreme Court health insurance ruling

CARSON CITY — Nevada employers need only offer health insurance to low-wage workers to pay a lower minimum wage than otherwise required under the state constitution, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

In a unanimous opinion authored by Justice Michael Douglas, the high court rejected arguments by lawyers for low-wage earners that workers must be enrolled for health coverage — as opposed to being offered it — to be able to pay $1 less per hour.

Under Nevada’s two-tiered minimum wage law passed by voters in 2006, employers who offer health insurance to employees and their families must currently pay an hourly wage of $7.25 per hour. If no insurance is offered, the rate is $8.25.

Critics argued employees must actually be enrolled for coverage for the lower wage to be applicable.

But justices disagreed, saying whether or not to receive health benefits is the employee’s option.

The law also set a 10 percent wage cap on the amount an employee can be required to contribute toward coverage. The court, in its opinion Thursday, said tips are not to be included in those calculations.

