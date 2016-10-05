New clerk chosen for U.S. District Court in Nevada

Debra Kempi, chief deputy clerk for the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida, has been selected to replace Lance Wilson as the clerk for the U.S. District Court in Nevada.

Wilson is retiring in February after 22 years as the clerk of court in Nevada and after three decades with the federal courts.

Kempi has held her position in Florida, where she oversees more than 100 employees, since 2005. She previously worked with the Fourth Judicial District Court in Minneapolis for 18 years.

