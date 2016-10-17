Suspect dies while in custody of Sparks police in Nevada

SPARKS — A suspect in a domestic battery case has died while in the custody of Sparks police.

KRNV-TV in Reno reports that investigating officers were attempting to arrest the suspect Saturday night and a struggle erupted.

The suspect was arrested.

According to a police statement, the suspect became unconscious a short time later.

Police say medical aid was given and the suspect was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity.

Police are asking the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident.