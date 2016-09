Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be free to visit Saturday for National Public Lands Day.

The Bureau of Land Management, working with other agencies in the Interior Department, will waive “amenity-related fees” for Saturday, the bureau said in a statement.

Other fees, like overnight camping and group day use fees, will remain in effect.

