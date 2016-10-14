Wildfire causes 500 homes to be evacuated near South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities say a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for about 500 homes near South Lake Tahoe because of a wildfire burning near Camp Richardson.

KCRA reports Friday that the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire broke out about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Cascade Lake and Emerald Bay.

No injuries or structural damage has been reported.

The mandatory evacuations are for Spring Creek, Cathedral, the west shore of Fallen Leaf Lake, Cascade Properties and Cascade Lake.

Firefighters working in heavy brush on brush fire south of Clear Creek. Evacuations ongoing, structures threatened pic.twitter.com/UHxAKuknPm — Cathleen Allison (@NVphotosource) October 14, 2016

Highway 89 is closed from Camp Richardson to Meeks Bay, the station reported.

An evacuation center has been set up at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center.

The fire is being fanned by winds of up to 50 mph. Winds could get even stronger later Friday. Rain is also expected.