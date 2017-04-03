3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 57 (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State Sen. Yvanna Cancela, left, talks Thursday during a press conference with Rep. Dina Titus, right, at Titus' Las Vegas office, 550 E. Charleston Blvd. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters stand near the Planned Parenthood health center at 3220 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11. , 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Incoming Nevada Assembly members Chris Brooks, left, and William McCurdy II talk during a break at orientation for freshman Nevada lawmakers on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 at the Legislature Building in Carson City. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal..)

It’s Day 57 of the 2017 Legislative Session. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Money for Planned Parenthood. Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, wants to create an account in the state budget to give money to groups, including Planned Parenthood, for family planning services. SB122 is up in Senate Finance at 8 a.m.

2. Insurance mandates. SB436 would restrict how insurance companies could structure insurance plans and would increase premiums in its attempts to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for prescriptions. Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy is the bill sponsor and will hear the bill at 8 a.m.

3. Energy overflow. The Subcommittee on Energy of Assembly Commerce and Labor will hear six bills on renewable energy. This includes AB206, doubling Nevada’s renewable portfolio standard, AB270, reverting net metering back to the offers available in 2015, and AB452, requiring a study of energy choice. The meeting will start 20 minutes after Assembly Commerce and Labor concludes.

