North Las Vegas council OKs new police contract

With no discussion, the North Las Vegas City Council unanimously agreed Wednesday night to approve a three-year labor pact with the union representing 42 police lieutenants and sergeants.

An arbitrator issued a binding ruling last month, following more than a year of contentious negotiations between the city and the North Las Vegas Police Supervisors Association over a range of issues that included health insurance costs, uniform allowances and longevity pay.

The contract, retroactive to last year, is expected to save the city about $602,900 by the time it expires June 30, 2018. The police supervisors will not receive cost of living wages, and longevity pay was eliminated for employees hired after July 1, 2014. An annual allowance for uniforms was reduced from $1,830 per year to $1,600 annually, while co-payments will be required from three health insurance options that will be available to union members.

Over the past year, the city has paid benefits based on the previous union contract that expired June 30, 2015. The city’s Finance Department is calculating how much money union members must reimburse the city for benefits overpaid during the past 15 months, officials said.

